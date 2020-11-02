Baltimore to settle a dozen Gun Trace Task Force lawsuits for nearly $2.5 million

Eight former members of the Gun Trace Task Force were convicted of racketeering and sentenced to federal prison. The officers — six accepted plea deals, two were found guilty — stole money from citizens, lied on paperwork and bilked the city for unearned overtime pay. A ninth cop, one in Philadelphia, was also convicted in the case. These men are serving federal prison sentences that range from seven to 25 years. Dozens of people have sued the city over the officers’ actions. Amid the fallout, federal prosecutors charged several other police officers with ties to the convicted cops.