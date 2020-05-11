xml:space="preserve">
Suspect grabbed officer’s gun, fired one round during struggle Monday, Baltimore Police say

A suspect grabbed an officer’s gun and fired off one round during a struggle early Monday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers received a call for disorderly conduct in the 4400 block of 400 La Plata Ave. in the North Baltimore neighborhood of Medfield. At the scene, an officer got into a struggle with a suspect, who grabbed an officer’s service weapon and one round was discharged.

The suspect was then Tased and taken into custody, police said.

A police spokeswoman did not provide information about the suspect’s name, condition or possible charges Monday afternoon.

