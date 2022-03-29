Two plead guilty in connection to 2019 West Baltimore homicide

Two people charged in connection to the 2019 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Marvin Mason in Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood pleaded guilty to their roles Tuesday, one of their attorneys said.

Martez Frye-Cuff, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended.

If he violates the terms of his probation upon release from prison, a judge could sentence him to life in prison. His attorney, Andrea Jaskulsky, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The indictment for Dneah Smith, 21, which originally charged her with murder, robbery and firearms offenses, was amended to include just the charge of acting as accessory after the fact of murder, Smith’s attorney, Natalie Finegar, said.

Smith pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum punishment for that offense. Finegar declined to comment further about the case.

Smith and Frye-Cuff appeared in court Tuesday with their lawyers and a third defendant, Reubin McFadden, 22, who was charged murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and firearms offenses.

Finegar said McFadden’s case was set to be postponed after his co-defendants pleaded guilty.

His attorney, Catherine Flynn, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A new trial date for McFadden does not yet appear in online court records.

Mason was gunned down in early morning on Dec. 3, 2019, according to court documents.

Baltimore police officers responded to an alert on the city’s gunshot detection system, Shot Spotter, around 2:30 a.m. that morning.

Detective Gary Niedermeier wrote in charging documents that officers found Marvin in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medics took Marvin to shock trauma, where he was pronounced dead within an hour.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Marvin died by homicide from a gunshot to the chest, Niedermeier wrote.

Frye-Cuff was the first to be identified as a suspect, according to charging documents.

Niedermeier wrote that witnesses told police that Frye-Cuff and a co-conspirator who was not known at the time got into a fight with Marvin, produced a handgun and shot him Dec. 6.

In charging documents for Smith, Niedermeier wrote that the three people charged planned to rob Marvin.

Smith allowed Frye-Cuff and McFadden to wait for the victim at her residence and to return there after the fatal encounter, Niedermeier wrote. Smith also agreed to carry the gun used in her purse.