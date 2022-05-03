Baltimore man pleads guilty to murder of MTA bus driver, devoted family man Marcus Parks

Those gathered to celebrate Marcus Parks' life released balloons into the sky in his honor, chanting "Not one more" as they let go. Coworkers and loved ones gathered at the Carroll Park basketball courts to celebrate the memory of Marcus Parks, the 51-year-old MTA Bus Driver gunned down while on the job. 10-13-2020 (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

A Baltimore man on Tuesday admitted to fatally shooting Maryland Transit Administration bus driver Marcus Parks in October 2020.

Cameron Silcott, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is expected to be sentenced later this week to life in prison.

His co-defendant, 31-year-old Nichelle Greene, was deciding around midday Tuesday whether to go to trial on felony murder and robbery charges after an emotional plea hearing.

Circuit Judge Lynn Stewart Mays said she’d give Silcott life in prison, as his attorneys and prosecutors discussed, unless she heard something “shocking” during Greene’s court proceedings.

On Tuesday, Parks’ family told Mays about the pain they’ve endured in the aftermath of his on-duty killing Oct. 8, 2020. One of his three sons testified his father couldn’t be by his side for his wedding, a void as palpable as his absence on the sideline of his three grandchildren’s sports games and family gatherings where he was known as the life of the party. They asked Mays to show no mercy.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Owens said Greene and Silcott started arguing with Parks in the 1200 block of E. Fayette St. over their bus fare, and proceeded to steal his backpack and run. While Parks was chasing after Silcott, Silcott “held the backpack up, sort of taunting him,” before pulling out a handgun and unleashing a volley of five shots.

After being shot, Parks managed to hop over a fence near the Baltimore City Department of Health and then collapsed. Owens said the dirt kicked up around Parks as Silcott kept shooting. Eventually, Silcott ran over to Parks and shot him three times in the head.

Silcott shot Parks 10 times.

Though he was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Owens said a medical examiner found that the gunshots to his head would’ve been immediately fatal.

Several cameras, including one on the MTA bus, captured the majority of the incident. Owens said a witness was slated to testify that Silcott was the shooter.

Owens said MTA police offered a key break in the case when they noticed the altercation preceding Parks’ killing matched a similar incident at BWI Marshall Airport. That led detectives to a home leased by Greene.

Baltimore SWAT officers arrested Silcott after he jumped out of a window, Owens said. “As they were taking him into custody, he shouted ‘I did it all by myself. All by myself.’”

Owens said detectives searched the residence and found a satchel with two loaded handgun magazines and a black backpack with two of Parks’ MTA identifications inside.

Parks testified Tuesday that Parks was a dedicated public servant, noting that he was on his first week of work after recovering from a case of COVID-19. He worked for the MTA for 20 years.

“My father was an essential worker. He risked himself to provide essential travel to the residents of Baltimore,” said Marcus Parks Jr., who told Mays he got married without his father by his side.

Parks Jr. and several other family members told Mays that Silcott was remorseless.

Silcott wore a yellow jail jumpsuit and sat next to his attorney. In a soft, raspy voice, he answered a series of questions about whether he understood the court proceedings and was pleading guilty voluntarily.

Assistant Public Defender Janine Meckler said after court that she felt “horrible” for Parks’ family and that his killing was a tragedy. She disputed that her client was remorseless and said he had tears in his eyes during the victim impact statements.

Parks was also supposed to be celebrating his older brother’s birthday that day.

Instead, his family was soon making funeral arrangements.

“My family has suffered so much,” Parks’ sister, Sonia Ratajzak, told Mays. “We are still grieving and we will be grieving for the rest of our lives.”