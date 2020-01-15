Convicted Gun Trace Task Force leader Wayne Jenkins is speaking out for the first time, claiming in a letter from prison that he was coerced into taking a plea and that he never stole money or planted evidence.
Jenkins, who pleaded guilty and is serving a 25 year sentence in federal prison, claims that federal prosecutors “badgered” him into pleading guilty. Though he appears to admit to a long-running scheme to sell drugs he had taken off the street, he claims he “never planted drugs, firearms or stole money.”
The letter was sent to The Sun.
The letter, addressed to “American citizens and public media abroad,” appears prompted by a video that refuted allegations in a lawsuit filed by Andre Crowder, who claimed Jenkins had stolen money and planted a gun.
Crowder’s attorney Tony Garcia confirmed that he dismissed Crowder’s lawsuit after being provided the video. He said the video “definitely” refutes Crowder’s claims.
“Before anything went too far, we immediately withdrew the complaint,” Garcia said in an interview.
Crowder was not one of the victims in the case that federal prosecutors built that resulted in Jenkins’ guilty plea and sentence.
Garcia’s firm has three other pending civil claims against Jenkins, and said Jenkins is trying to use Crowder’s failed claim to refute the larger case against him. “Out of the hundreds or thousands of people he was a predator on, he found one and wants to call all the attention to it,” Garcia said.
Jenkins was the sergeant of the Gun Trace Task Force, whose members were convicted of federal racketeering charges following an FBI wiretap investigation. Four officers from the squad pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government, outlining how they stole money and lied on official paperwork.
In his plea he admitted to a string of robberies, as well as dealing drugs and stealing dirt bikes. He also admitted to playing a role in an evidence-planting incident from 2010, though at his sentencing Jenkins spoke up and refuted that he had been the officer who planted the drugs. He instead claimed that he knew drugs had been planted and provided false information on court paperwork.
This article will be updated.