The Baltimore Police officer met with his former sergeant in a swimming pool, to make sure neither was wearing a wire. Then when summoned to a federal grand jury, he lied on the stand to protect his partner.
Now, former Detective Carmine Vignola could receive two years or more in federal prison after admitting to lying to a federal grand jury about a BB-gun planting incident.
Vignola’s attorneys are asking U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake to spare the 35-year-old from prison time at his sentencing Thursday, saying he was put in a difficult position by his supervisor and that he “did not play a significant part in the pervasive culture of police misconduct and corruption that was prevalent at BPD during that time.”
Prosecutors say Vignola should receive an enhanced sentence because he testified untruthfully as a member of an elite plainclothes unit.
The charges grew out of the Gun Trace Task Force racketeering investigation brought in 2017. Eight members of the unit were convicted of charges that included robbing citizens of cash and drugs and lying about searches and stops. While continuing to pursue related misconduct, federal authorities learned that in 2014, eventual GTTF ringleader Sgt. Wayne Jenkins had run over an unarmed man with his police vehicle. A BB gun was then planted on the scene to justify the incident.
Jenkins called Sgt. Keith Gladstone for help, and Vignola was with Gladstone when he took the call. At the time they were working in a separate unit from Jenkins within the Special Enforcement Section.
During the meeting in the swimming pool in January 2018, Gladstone instructed Vignola to tell investigators that Gladstone retrieved the gun from the trunk of their vehicle, and that he had planted the evidence at the scene by himself.
But the pair had traveled to the home of a third officer, Robert Hankard, to retrieve the weapon. Gladstone has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, and Hankard was charged last month and is engaged in plea negotiations, according to a filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Vignola’s attorneys, Page A. Pate and Gary Proctor, say he “was not involved in the worst abuses of power committed by certain police officers of the BPD, and his involvement with Sergeant Gladstone planting evidence was itself limited.”
Vignola’s sentencing guidelines call for him to receive between 21 and 27 months, but a sentencing enhancement sought by prosecutors - for abusing a position of public trust - would increase that amount.
His attorneys argue he should not receive a sentencing enhancement. They say that while he was a police officer and testifying about an incident involving officers, he “did not have, let alone use, any of his authority or privileges as a police officer in connection with his grand jury testimony, let alone to facilitate or conceal his false statements.”
In a reply, federal prosecutors Leo Wise and Derek Hines said the contention makes no sense.
Vignola “did not testify as a civilian witness who happened to be ‘employed’ by the BPD ... He was called to testify precisely because he was a senior detective serving in an elite plainclothes unit who the government believed, because of these factors, could be trusted to testify truthfully.”
“His crime was not disconnected from his role as a detective in the BPD serving on an [plainclothes] unit. Just the opposite - it flowed from it.”
Vignola’s lies caused the indictment against Gladstone to contain false information: “This is the only time, in undersigned counsel’s collective experience, that an indictment returned by a grand jury in this District has contained materially false information supplied by a police officer who testified, under oath, in front of a federal grand jury."
Gladstoe pleaded guilty in June, but no sentencing date has been set.
Hankard was charged with an additional incident in which he allegedly planted drugs in a vehicle after entering a motel room of a target without a search warrant. Vignola approved the incident report submitted in that case, in which Hankard wrote that Vignola had observed drugs in plain view in the target’s vehicle. Prosecutors allege that was a lie. Vignola has not been charged in connection with that incident.
More than 30 friends and family members have submitted letters to the court on Vignola’s behalf, saying the father of three also supports his elderly parents and a disabled sister. “To say our lives have been turned upside down has been an understatement but we are striving to do as little damage to our children as we can,” his wife wrote in a letter to the court.