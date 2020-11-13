Baltimore expected to pay $8 million to settle Gun Trace Task Force lawsuit, eclipsing amount in Freddie Gray case

Suiter was fatally shot in the head the day before he was to testify in front of a grand jury about the incident - his death is ruled a homicide but questions have been raised about whether he committed suicide. Guinn testified before the grand jury, providing his account of the incident, and was not charged with wrongdoing. Jenkins is serving 25 years after pleading guilty to an array of crimes including robberies, falsifying evidence, re-selling drugs that he took from people, and stealing overtime.