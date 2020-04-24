State’s highest court says Baltimore must pay Gun Trace Task Force judgments in key ruling

Maryland’s highest court said in a unanimous ruling Friday that the city must cover judgments arising from the Gun Trace Task Force police corruption scandal, rejecting arguments that the officers were acting so far outside the scope of their employment that the city should be let off the hook.
“By holding that the officers acted within the scope of their employment,” Court of Appeals Judge Shirley W. Watts wrote for the court, “we ensure not only that [the two plaintiffs] have a remedy, but also that the ultimate responsibility for the officers’ misconduct rests with the governmental entities that employed and supervised them - namely, the city and the [police] department.”
The judges cautioned that they were not making a blanket ruling for all lawsuits brought against members of the Gun Trace Task Force. But the allegations in the two cases before the court are representative of many of the claims that have been filed, one reason why the city had sought to make them tests cases.
This article will be updated