Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison plans to announce on Wednesday the launch of an external investigation into what enabled a group of corrupt Gun Trace Task Force officers to operate unnoticed until their federal indictments.
Elected officials and the judge and monitoring team overseeing the police department’s federal consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department have called for such a review to examine what led the group of officers to become corrupt and what changes the department could implement to prevent another such scandal.
The department has been under the consent decree since April 2017, just a month after the first crop of Gun Trace Task Force officers were first indicted. Eight officers were convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to federal prison.
U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said that the scandal severely damaged the department’s reputation in the community and requires a comprehensive “autopsy” to evaluate the “systemic and structural issues that contributed to this scandal. This is essential to make sure nothing like GTTF ever happens again.”
But plans to move forward with such an evaluation have stalled.
Interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said in 2018 that the department was in preliminary talks with Johns Hopkins University about an evaluation, but no additional plans were ever discussed.
Tuggle left the department earlier this year, soon after Harrison was appointed as commissioner.
Harrison last month told a state panel that has also been tasked to evaluate the scandal that such plans were on hold because Bredar asked the Justice Department investigate what enabled the actions of the officers to go unnoticed. Harrison also said that Baltimore Solicitor Andre Davis warned of the potential expenses from a flurry of lawsuits the city is facing over the task force’s illegal actions.
At a city council hearing earlier this month, Harrison said the department was moving forward and was working to identify an “outside entity” to conduct the review.
This article will be updated.