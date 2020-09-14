Former Baltimore Police deputy commissioner to speak to Gun Trace Task Force commission

Dean Palmere, who served as a deputy Baltimore Police commissioner for five years following a career in the department’s hard-charging plainclothes units, is scheduled to testify Monday afternoon before the state commission investigating the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.
Palmere announced his retirement in 2018 in the middle of the federal racketeering trial, and his testimony is believed to be his first public remarks since.
Palmere has unique insight into the inner workings of the department, having worked in the organized crime division and holding top leadership positions across multiple administrations. He led the Violent Crimes Impact Division under Commissioner Frederick H. Bealefeld III, then was elevated to deputy commissioner in 2013 under Anthony Batts, and retained that position when Kevin Davis took over in 2015.
He’s named as a defendant in several lawsuits alleging “pattern and practice” violations by the Police Department related to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, which revealed years of corruption and crimes being committed by plainclothes officers. Officers admitted to robbing people and falsifying evidence, as well as stealing overtime pay.
Officers also testified about a widespread practice of receiving paid days off for getting guns, referred to as “G-days.”
“Dean Palmere oversaw many of the BPD’s plainclothes units throughout his tenure, and had actual or constructive knowledge of the Officer Defendants' misconduct, yet he did nothing to stop their practices," attorneys in one lawsuit wrote.
Federal prosecutors did not accuse Palmere of wrongdoing, and convicted officers who cooperated with the government never said that top commanders knew of their crimes. One of the officers, Momodu Gondo, testified that Palmere “coached” detective Jemell Rayam on what to say after he fatally shot a man in 2009. Palmere denied the claim.
“It’s not true. I would not coach somebody,” Palmere told The Sun in 2018. “I’ve always taken pride in my ethics and integrity.”
The state Commission to Restore Trust in Policing is winding down its two-year review of the circumstances that led to the GTTF scandal, and despite having subpoena power has publicly called few witnesses with intimate knowledge of the department culture. Most of its interviews have been conducted behind closed doors.