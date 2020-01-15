Federal prosecutors have charged a third Baltimore Police officer in connection with a BB gun planting incident from 2014, and also accused him with being involved in a separate incident of planting drugs a year later.
The charges announced Wednesday afternoon are the latest in the slow-burning fallout from the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.
Detective Robert A. Hankard, a 12-year veteran, was charged with conspiring to deprive civil rights, falsifying records and making false statements to a federal grand jury - more than 10 months after charges were first filed in the case against his former sergeant, Keith Gladstone, who pleaded guilty last year.
The charges stem from Sgt. Wayne Jenkins striking a man with his vehicle in the spring of 2014 while working in a unit called the Special Enforcement Section. Jenkins placed a panicked call to Gladstone, a former mentor, seeking help. Gladstone has admitted that he retrieved a BB gun and visited the scene, dropping it underneath a vehicle, in order to help justify Jenkins’s actions.
The federal prosecutors’ account of the incident has shifted since Gladstone was charged. At that time, they alleged Gladstone retrieved the BB gun from his trunk. The statement of facts accompanying his guilty plea contained a different account: that he had traveled to the home of “Officer 3” - now alleged to be Hankard - to pick up the gun.
The indictment alleges that Hankard also knew drugs had been planted in a motel room in September 2015 and wrote a search warrant containing false statements.
Jenkins has not been charged in connection with the BB gun planting incident. He is serving a 25-year sentence.