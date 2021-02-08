Baltimore ex-officer sentenced for lying to FBI about cocaine theft; case throws gang convictions into question

Investigators in the GTTF case learned that Louvado, along with two other detectives, had pilfered three kilograms from that seizure, and used an informant to sell the drugs. They all split the money, and Louvado used his portion, $10,000, to buy a boat, according to Bloods defense attorneys who were provided information from federal prosecutors about his case. Louvado’s attorney, however, maintained that he gave the money away out of guilt.