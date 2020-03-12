Baltimore Police officer charged by federal prosecutors with lying to grand jury over large cocaine bust

Another Baltimore Police officer has been charged by federal prosecutors with lying to a federal grand jury, this time in connection with an alleged theft and sale of cocaine seized in a massive bust in 2009.
Ivo Louvado, who had worked on an ATF task force, was charged through a criminal information made public Thursday. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.
The charging papers show the case is connected to the continuing fallout of the Gun Trace Task Force scandal - prosecutors used the initials of convicted Gun Trace Task Force Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and convicted Sgt. Keith Gladstone.
The case stems from a major cocaine seizure from 2009, a case that went federal. At the time police announced they had seized 41 kilograms of cocaine, which at the time was said to be the largest cocaine seizure made by Baltimore Police without federal assistance.
It was actually larger, the charging documents said. Three kilograms were left behind in a van, and prosecutors say Louvado, Gladstone and an officer with the initials “V.R.” agreed to sell the drugs.
The charging document says “V.R.” sold the cocaine to a confidential informant of his, and that “V.R.” received the proceeds and shared them with Louvado and Gladstone.
The case has been on federal investigators’ radar for some time: Prosecutors say Louvado voluntarily participated in an interview with the FBI in May 2018 and was asked about the cocaine seizure. The defendant charged in the drug bust, Trenell Muprhy, had his federal sentence of 20 years reduced by five years in February 2019 after a joint motion by prosecutors and Murphy’s defense attorney.
The Sun reported last week that Detectives Victor Rivera and Craig Jester had been suspended. Rivera and Jester worked on the same squad as Gladstone and Louvado when the bust was made, and the group won a Bronze Star from the department for their efforts including the cocaine bust.
Rivera and Jester have not been criminally charged and could not immediately be reached for comment.
