GTTF Commission report faults Baltimore police department leadership, makes reform recommendations

A state commission created to investigate roots of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force scandal concluded that there were leadership failures at the highest levels, and offered recommendations including changes to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Sun.
The Commission to Restore Trust in Policing’s 184-page report concludes that the Police Department should resume random “integrity stings” on officers and institute ongoing drug tests and polygraphs.
It also calls for increased staffing in internal affairs by March and requiring aspiring top-level supervisors to spend at least six months in that unit: “Internal Affairs must become a valued and integral part of the agency, not a pariah”
They call for a number of changes to the controversial Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, a statewide bill that governs the police disciplinary process. The commission recommends giving police commissioners more power to fire or suspend officers - a change Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison lobbied for - and creating “charging committees” that would review misconduct investigations and include citizens and members of the public defender’s office and State’s Attorney’s Office.
Some of the recommendations have been pushed before in the General Assembly, but the commission’s report could carry additional weight as its members were appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan and the leaders of the state Senate and House of Delegates.
Though given subpoena power to access disciplinary and other records unavailable to the public and to interview witnesses, the panel’s report contains few new revelations. All of the commission’s interviews with 25 key supervisors and other officers were conducted behind closed doors instead of at its public hearings.
But the commission concluded that some of the city’s police commissioners seemed to be aware of the agency’s struggles yet failed to take key steps.
“Despite recognizing effective tactics to ensure integrity throughout the agency, the failure of past BPD Commissioners to utilize and implement detection and deterrence protocols aided and enabled the GTTF criminal enterprises,” the report says. “Their failure to act and prioritize integrity in the agency plays an undeniable role in the GTTF wrongdoing.”
The commission was created through legislation in 2018, with members appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan, then-Senate President Mike Miller and then-House Speaker Michael Busch. It began its work that fall and held a series of public hearings, taking testimony from officials including Harrison and State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, and others such as defense attorney Ivan J. Bates, who represented a long list of people arrested by GTTF officers and who alleged misconduct.
“The corruption in the criminal justice system in Baltimore City is systemic. There’s a lot of blame to go around,” Bates told the panel last year.
Officers on the Gun Trace Task Force had been robbing people for years, but it was a suburban drug investigation in 2015 finally put the unit in the crosshairs of federal authorities. An ensuing FBI wiretap investigation revealed the officers were not only taking money, but falsifying evidence and in some cases taking and re-selling drugs.
Fifteen current and former officers have been charged in the fallout, with investigators uncovering crimes dating to 2009. All but one of the officers have been convicted; that officer’s case is pending.
In recent weeks the city has approved more than $13 million in lawsuit settlements, including $8 million to two men who were wrongly convicted after drugs were planted on them following a fatal crash in 2010. City prosecutors have dropped hundreds of cases, saying the integrity of the convicted officers and others were too compromised to allow convictions to stand.
The commission was able to review internal affairs records, which are not available to the public, which showed the BPD had logged more than 100 Internal Affairs complaints naming one or more of the eight now-convicted members of the GTTF between the years of 1997 and 2016. In addition, those eight officers collectively were involved in more than 60 use of force incidents during the same time period, the panel said.
Four of the eight officers had fewer than five serious internal affairs complaints on their record. But two of the officers had 20 or more, the commission’s report said.
There was only one sustained complaint in the file of Sgt. Wayne Jenkins - a previously reported 2014 incident in which he was accused of planting drugs on a man. Jenkins was recommended for a demotion and suspension, but the punishment was reduced.
The commission attempted to speak with the convicted officers. Two - Marcus Taylor and Daniel Hersl - maintained their innocence, while the commission said Jenkins told them he had an “agent” helping him on a film production and would speak in exchange for a reduced sentence. No interview took place.
The commission spoke with one convicted officer, whose identity is withheld and who “described his misconduct in detail, and appropriately expressed regret and remorse for his actions.”
Among the commission’s recommendations are creating “Police Accountability Boards,” not just in Baltimore but in each county in the state. The boards would be authorized to file misconduct complaints on behalf of citizens, and select residents who would be trained and serve on disciplinary hearing boards.
The panel also calls for reconstituting the Baltimore Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which was a monthly meeting of criminal justice leaders for 17 years until Hogan disbanded it in 2017 by stripping funding.
