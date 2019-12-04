Brian Nadeau, a former FBI agent who joined the department in September as deputy commissioner in charge of the Public Integrity Bureau, which oversees officer misconduct investigation, told the commission that the majority of those officers do not have credibility issues and the list serves more as a tool for prosecutors. Nadeau said the state’s attorney’s office list can be used by prosecutors to flag what is known as Brady/Giglio material - information about an officer that could benefit the defense and therefore should be disclosed to defense attorneys.