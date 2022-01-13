‘No heroes here.’ Exhaustive report lays out two decades of Baltimore Police and city failure that led to GTTF scandal

Disgraced Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the Gun Trace Task Force ringleader who is serving 25 years in prison, gave one interview to the investigators in which he also alleged that Knoerlein and another one of his early supervisors, Michael Fries, were “dirty cops.” He said Fries encouraged him to steal $10,000, which Jenkins said he gave to Fries to spend during a bachelor party in Atlantic City. Fries declined to comment to The Sun.