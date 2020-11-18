Baltimore spending board approves more than $10 million in Gun Trace Task Force settlements

Baltimore’s spending board on Wednesday morning approved, without comment, more than $10 million in new settlements related to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.
The total includes nearly $8 million for two men, Umar Burley and Brent Matthews, who went to federal prison for drugs that were planted in their vehicle in 2010. That amount eclipses the settlement paid to the family of Freddie Gray in 2015.
The city in recent weeks has settled 24 claims that were approved by the Board of Estimates, totaling more than $13 million. The new cases included $1 million to a man who was shot by one of the Gun Trace Task Force officers in 2007, and another $850,000 to a man who was shot by other officers in 2016. Both plaintiffs served prison time.
City Solictor Dana Moore said the city would litigate remaining claims.
More than a dozen officers have been charged and convicted in federal court, and hundreds of criminal cases brought by the officers have been dropped or vacated.
Burley and Matthews' lawsuit, like others filed in the GTTF fallout, alleged not just that the officers wrongfully arrested them, but that the city knew of misconduct by the officers and others and failed to stop it. Officers who cooperated with the government in the federal prosecution said they stole money and falsified evidence for years, with little fear of getting caught. A suburban drug investigation — not a Baltimore police internal affairs complaint — ultimately brought them down.
Burley was in his vehicle with Matthews as a passenger when Wayne Jenkins, Sean Suiter and a third officer tried to box in his car, saying they’d seen a drug transaction. Burley, who says he did not know the men were officers, sped off and collided with another vehicle, killing 86-year-old Elbert Davis and injuring his 81-year-old wife.
The $8 million settlement includes the city taking responsibility for a civil judgment Burley owes to Davis' family, which was imposed in 2014 and has since grown with interest.
Burley served seven years in prison after the 2010 drug-planting incident and was also convicted of manslaughter in state court, while Matthews served two-and-a-half years in prison.
Jenkins, who would go on to lead the Gun Trace Task Force, pleaded guilty to civil rights violations for participating in the coverup, though he insists he did not plant the drugs. He is serving 25 years in prison for crimes including robberies and selling drugs.
Suiter was fatally shot in the head the day before he was to testify in front of a grand jury about the incident — his death has been ruled a homicide but questions have been raised about whether he committed suicide.
Burley was convicted on federal drug charges but also state manslaughter charges. Matthews served two-and-a-half years in federal prison on drug charges. Their convictions were vacated in 2017.
Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article. This story will be updated.