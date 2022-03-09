Man suing Baltimore Police Department for $17M over Gun Trace Task Force corruption

Demetric Simon is suing the Baltimore Police Department and several former officers for $17 million after police ran him over and planted a BB gun on him in 2014.

Some of the defendants, including former Gun Trace Task Force leader Wayne Jenkins, have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from widespread corruption at the BPD.

Advertisement

The complaint lists Jenkins, Keith Gladstone, Robert Hankard, Carmine Vignola, Dean Palmere, Benjamin Frieman, Sean Miller and Ryan Gunn as defendants.

Of those, Gladstone, Jenkins and Vignola have pleaded guilty and Hankard is set to go to trial next month.

Advertisement

In spring 2014, Jenkins ran over Simon with his car and when he couldn’t find any drugs or weapons, he panicked, calling Gladstone.

Gladstone later admitted in federal court he helped plant a BB gun on Simon in order to help Jenkins justify hitting him with his car. Police later falsely arrested Simon on gun charges, for which he spent more than 300 days in jail.

Simon is seeking $8.5 million for compensatory damages and another $8.5 million in punitive damages, plus legal feels.

This story will update.