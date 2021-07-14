Baltimore Police continue investigation into grocery store shooting

Baltimore police provided few details Wednesday about a fatal shooting by an armed security guard at a Giant grocery store in Northwest Baltimore this week, citing the ongoing investigation.
Police said the security guard shot a man and a woman at the Giant Food store in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road at the Reisterstown Plaza shopping center. The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hand.
It remains unclear whether the security guard will face criminal charges. The state’s attorney’s office is expected to review the case once police complete their investigation.
Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said Wednesday police are waiting to release the victim’s name until his family has been notified of his death.
The department has not named the security guard and Eldridge declined to name the company where the guard was employed.
Calls to Giant’s cooperate office seeking additional information about security guard were not returned Wednesday.
Felismina Andrade, director of external communications community relations at Giant, said previously that the grocery store chain is “cooperating fully with law enforcement.”
Odera Odunze, a pharmacy technician at the store, told The Baltimore Sun that he heard about three gunshots before he, several customers, and two pharmacists, waited inside the pharmacy area.
Among the employees at the store was Mayor Brandon Scott’s mother, who was not injured.
Latest Crime
On Wednesday, there was little evidence of the violence that occurred the day before as shoppers ducked in and out for groceries. Only some yellow police tape remained on a nearby stop sign.