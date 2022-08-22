28-year-old man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola Northway in Greenspring for a reported shooting and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he died.

His death follows a violent weekend in Baltimore, during which two people were killed and seven others injured in separate occurrences.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.