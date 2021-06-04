Baltimore State’s Attorney announces indictment of a a man charged with a killing in Pigtown last month

A Baltimore man has been indicted on charges he killed a man in Pigtown last month, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.
A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Levar Cooper, 43, on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm with intention to commit violence, possession of a firearm and other gun charges stemming from the killing of Larry Alvin Randall Jr., 43.
Court documents and video surveillance footage show that a black Mercedes with Delaware tags was parked at the shooting scene in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard. A man, identified as Cooper, got out of the vehicle carrying a semi-automatic handgun. He approached Randall and shot him several times before fleeing to the vehicle and leaving the scene, according to a press release from the office.
Witnesses identified Cooper to police.
“I appreciate the efforts of both the Baltimore Police Department and the community in this case. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who seek to degrade our streets with violence,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.
Other indictments announced this week include Martinez Armstrong, 30, charged in the June 2020 murder of his brother, Michael Montgomery; Terry Mckinnon for a May 24, 2020 triple shooting that killed Kimberly Height and Gary Hall; and Garrick Powell, 28, whose arrest was announced last month in the high profile killing of anti-violence activist Dante Barksdale.