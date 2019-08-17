Baltimore woman charged with murder of Ellwood Park-Monument neighbor, police say

Baltimore Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man found beaten inside his Elwood Park-Monument home Friday.
Police arrested Grace Agnant of the 500 block of N. Clinton St. and charged her with first-degree murder after a 47-year-old man was found dead Friday around 12:40 a.m. inside his home in the same block.
An autopsy revealed the man died as a result of blunt force trauma, police said.
Homicide detectives identified Agnant as a suspect after analyzing evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses, according to police.
Agnant remains in Central Booking and is waiting to see a court commissioner for her bail review. The charge was not yet recorded in court records Saturday morning.
A previous version of this story misidentified the neighborhood where the crime took place. The Sun regrets the error.