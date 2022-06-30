Prosecutors: Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s arguments to dismiss charges ‘Orwellian,’ should be rejected

Federal prosecutors on Thursday responded to Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s renewed push to have some of her perjury and mortgage fraud charges dismissed, calling her legal arguments “Orwellian.”

After rejecting Mosby’s first attempt to have the charges dismissed on the grounds of vindictive prosecution, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby earlier this month allowed the two-term Democrat’s new arguments to go forward.

Defense lawyers on June 1 argued that two charges against Mosby should be dismissed because the federal government’s guidelines for who was eligible for coronavirus relief was fundamentally ambiguous. They also argued that it does not matter that Mosby checked a box saying she suffered financially due to the pandemic because her assertation would not have influenced the retirement savings plan to make disbursements.

Mosby was indicted on Jan. 13 on two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements. Federal prosecutors allege Mosby lied in 2020 about suffering financially from the coronavirus to withdraw approximately $81,000 from her retirement savings account to make down payments on a pair of vacation properties in Florida: an eight-bedroom rental near Disney World and a condo on the state’s Gulf Coast.

The government wrote that Mosby’s argument about ambiguity and significance was “Orwellian,” or dystopian, and laid out how they plan to prove at trial in detail why she did not qualify for coronavirus relief.

Prosecutors said the evidence will show Mosby did not have reduced work hours; was not “quarantined, furloughed or laid off”; was not unable to work because of a lack of childcare and did not have a business that closed or experienced reduced hours. Those are the four categories the government established for people to qualify for coronavirus relief under by way of “adverse financial consequences” from the pandemic.

Mosby’s lawyers had argued nobody could be prosecuted for perjury under such ambiguous language. Their motion represented a shift in her defense from personal attacks against Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and lead prosecutor Leo Wise, whom Mosby’s defense labeled a racist, to nuanced legal arguments.

Their argument went to the heart of the government’s case against Mosby, as told in a superseding indictment brought by prosecutors in March. Their motion targeted counts one and three of the indictment, which related to the statements she made to withdraw money from her retirement savings.

Mosby’s lawyers argued that her assertions were not intended to influence a “decision making body,” and as such, they did not matter.

Federal prosecutors rebutted that the decision-making body was Baltimore’s “Deferred Compensation Plan” and that the administrators there relied on the state’s attorney’s representations to make decisions about disbursements.

“Had she not made these false representations, the withdrawals would not have been approved,” prosecutors wrote.