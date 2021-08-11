Baltimore officer who lost police powers decades ago after shooting teen - but still got paid - retires

Almost 20 years ago, the Baltimore Police Department was so concerned about the possibility of Officer Edward Gorwell beating an administrative hearing and returning to the streets that they struck an unusual deal.
Gorwell had shot and killed a teenager in 1993, and was charged with manslaughter. Years went by as the case wound through the court system and was eventually dropped by prosecutors in 1999.
In 2002, fearing Gorwell might prevail in an administrative hearing, they agreed to let him stay on the force at an officer’s salary and eligible for a pension, but without police powers and a gun.
That agreement held until earlier this month. The Inspector General’s Office received a tip complaining about the arrangement, investigated and determined Gorwell’s permanent suspension of his police powers made him eligible to be fired because he was unable to carry out his duties.
The Baltimore Police Department, in a response included as part of an IG report released Wednesday, said it concurred, and notified Gorwell he would be fired.
Gorwell could not be reached for comment. But on Facebook earlier this month, he posted that he was retiring.
“I have had the honor and pleasure of working [with] some of the greatest hero’s on earth,” he wrote. “To those who are still in the grind. Stay true to yourself, stay safe, back each other up and join the club in [sic] your terms.”
Attorney Sean Malone was head of the Police Department’s legal affairs at the time the deal with Gorwell was struck, and said Wednesday that the agreement was a compromise. He said his recollection was that Gorwell was to retire after he reached 20 years with the department.
“The mistake that was made was in letting him work another 10 years,” Malone said.
Gorwell joined the Police Department in 1990. In 1993, he shot and killed 14-year-old Simmont D. Thomas, who was fleeing from a stolen car in a densely wooded area at the edge of Gwynns Falls Park in West Baltimore. Gorwell said at the time that he heard a gunshot and then opened fire, hitting the running teen. No gun other than Gorwell’s was found at the scene.
Within weeks, Gorwell was criminally charged with manslaughter. His first trial in 1993 ended in a mistrial when one of the jurors failed to show up for deliberations. After a series of appeals that reached the U.S. Supreme Court, Gorwell was scheduled for trial again in 1999.
Two days before the trial date, a police crime lab technician decided to conduct a test for gunshot residue — using new testing equipment which had been unavailable to police in 1993. That test revealed traces of gunshot residue from Thomas’ left hand, police said at the time. Prosecutors then dropped the case on the morning of Gorwell’s scheduled trial.
Malone, the former head of legal affairs, said police department officials were concerned they would not be able to prove the case, and did not want Gorwell returning to the streets. They also felt he was performing well in the administrative job and could continue to contribute, he said.
Gorwell had to hand in his badge and gun, and instead worked in the communications section. The Baltimore Police Department has long had sworn officers work jobs typically filled by non-officers in other departments, and has frequently talked about “civilianizing” those functions.
Per the Inspector General’s Office’s policy on investigations, Gorwell is not named in the report released Wednesday. But the the details of the report, as well as the unique arrangement, match the circumstances of Gorwell’s case.
Over the last five years, Gorwell’s salary rose from $83,800 to $92,500, while earning significant amounts of overtime each year - between $28,000 and $35,000 annually. The Inspector General’s Office said Gorwell was paid $600,000 over the past five years. A civilian performing the same job would earn significantly less.
“The officer’s permanent loss of police powers contradicts their ability to hold the position of BPD police officer under the City’s relevant job description,” the report says. “The job classification for a BPD police officer includes performing duties such as maintaining order, detaining and arresting suspects, serving arrest warrants and summonses, and testifying in court. Further, a BPD police officer must be able to protect life and property within the City.”
In a response, Commissioner Michael Harrison wrote that the department agreed that the permanent suspension status prohibited Gorwell from “ever serving in a law enforcement capacity for the Baltimore Police Department.”
“As such, that would place into a similar status as other members who are medically unable to return to full service and, pursuant to the FOP MOU, the department is able to separate them from service,” Harrison wrote.
He said the Police Department notified Gorwell and his legal counsel that he would be fired effective Aug. 1.
Malone, the former legal affairs chief, said the Inspector General’s Office never reached out to him about the case. He said they also got information wrong, such as saying that a pact on Gorwell’s status was the result of an administrative hearing ― it was a settlement.
“They’re ignoring the reality of the situation” at the time, Malone said. “Is it wasteful? It seems like they needed him, look at all the overtime he worked.”