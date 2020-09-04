Body of woman, 28, found stuffed in plastic container in North Baltimore

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a 28-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed in a plastic container behind a home in Better Waverly.
Police said Mason Moldoven, 28, had been stabbed to death. No arrests have been made yet.
The investigation began when police received a tip from the State’s Attorney’s Office, saying that someone had called their office and said that one friend had killed another friend.
Officers went to the home in the 1100 block of Gorsuch Ave. around 4:30 p.m. to do a condition check, and were let into the home by a woman. They found nothing inside, police said.
But in the rear of the home, officers saw a storage container covered with plastic. They removed the plastic and found “human remains.”
Police said Moldoven lived at the home.
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.