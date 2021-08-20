Baltimore Police officer who ran for mayor pleads guilty to perjury, resigns from force for lying about residency

A Baltimore Police officer who ran for mayor last year pleaded guilty to lying about his residency and has resigned from the department.
The Office of the State Prosecutor said Friday that Ivan Gonzalez, a 14-year veteran who garnered just 670 votes in the Republican primary, was sentenced to probation before judgment — meaning he will have no criminal record when his probation ends — and, as part of his plea, stepped from the BPD.
“Mr. Gonzalez, at the time a sworn police officer, intentionally committed perjury by providing false information to establish his qualifications as a candidate for Mayor of Baltimore,” said Charlton Howard, the state prosecutor. “His law enforcement career has ended and he has now been held accountable under the law.”
The Sun first reported on Gonzalez’s apparent residency discrepancy in August. Gonzalez has declined to comment, telling a reporter, “You guys are fake news.”
Gonzalez had vowed to run City Hall by day and patrol the streets at night with “a goddamn police-issued rifle.”
“I would get these guys myself,” he said.
Gonazlez listed his residential address as a rowhouse in Canton when he filed paperwork to run, and a post office box as his mailing address. He registered to vote at the address on Jan. 24, the same day he filed as a candidate.
But in state property records, Gonzalez was listed as the sole owner of a home in Essex that he purchased in 2016. It was registered as his principal residence and he has received a homestead property tax credit for it since 2017.
The Canton address was owned by two other people, who listed it as their principal residence.
Election rules require anyone running for mayor to be a resident and qualified voter of Baltimore City for at least a year before an election. Candidates swear under penalty of perjury that the information they are entering is accurate.