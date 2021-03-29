Baltimore Police officer who ran for mayor is charged by state prosecutor with election crimes

A Baltimore Police officer who sought the Republican nomination for mayor was indicted last week by the Office of the State Prosecutor for lying about being a city resident.
Ivan Gonzalez was charged with perjury, falsifying voter registration, false oath after being indicted by a grand jury.
The Sun first reported on Gonzalez’s apparent residency discrepancy in August. Gonzalez declined to comment at the time, telling a reporter, “You guys are fake news.”
He could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
Gonzalez had vowed to run City Hall by day and patrol the streets at night with “a goddamn police-issued rifle.”
“I would get these guys myself,” he said.
Gonazlez listed his residential address a rowhouse in Canton when he filed paperwork to run, and a post office box as his mailing address. He registered to vote at the address on Jan. 24, the same day he filed as a candidate.
But in state property records, Gonzalez is listed as the sole owner of a home in Essex that he purchased in 2016. It is registered as his principal residence and he has received a homestead property tax credit since 2017.
The Canton address is owned by two other people, who list it as their principal residence.
Election rules require anyone running for mayor to be a resident and qualified voter of Baltimore City for at least a year before an election. Candidates swear under penalty of perjury that the information they are entering is accurate.
Gonzalez finished fifth out of seven candidates in the June Republican primary, garnering 670 votes or 12%. He didn’t raise or spend enough funds to need to file state campaign finance reports, but was fined for missing reporting deadlines, according to state election data.
If convicted, Gonzalez faces up to 10 years on the perjury charge, though it is rare for someone to face the maximum penalty.