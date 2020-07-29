Former Baltimore delegate Cheryl Glenn to be sentenced Wednesday in bribery scheme case

Former Baltimore Delegate Cheryl D. Glenn, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to taking bribes in exchange for political favors, will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday.
Glenn, who was first elected to the House in 2006, was a leading proponent of the use of marijuana for medical purposes and served as the chair of the Baltimore delegation until her resignation in December. She admitted in a January plea agreement that she solicited and accepted $33,750 in bribes to carry out political favors.
Her sentencing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake.
Glenn, 69, is seeking a sentence of home detention, with her attorney citing her lack of prior criminal convictions and concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic given her age and medical history.
Prosecutors, however, are seeking a three-year prison sentence for Glenn, after they said she knowingly sought out bribes while serving as a legislator.
Prosecutors said Glenn accepted five bribes during an 11-month period in 2018 and 2019 to introduce legislation favorable to the people and groups giving her the money.
She took $3,000 in exchange for votes that would benefit an out-of-state medical marijuana company, and $5,000 to commit to legislation that would help a business seeking a medical marijuana license, according to prosecutors.
The prosecutors rejected Glenn’s argument that “she succumbed to temptation” in accepting bribes. They said she actively sought these payments, including by telling an associate about her outstanding tax debt.
“She did it for the obvious reason that she hoped he would offer her money to pay it or, as they ultimately agreed, to help her solicit a bribe,” prosecutors wrote in a memo earlier this month.
Glenn accepted another $5,000 to pre-file a bill to lower the number of years of experience required for a medical director of an opioid clinic, prosecutors say.
If prosecutors succeed, Glenn would be the latest Baltimore politician to receive a prison sentence in a corruption case. Former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges related to the “Healthy Holly” children’s book scandal and Democratic Sen. Nathaniel Oaks was sentenced to 3½ years after admitting to taking $15,300 from an FBI informant, who posed as an out-of-town developer and enlisted Oaks in a scheme to defraud the federal government. Oaks was granted compassionate release in June, 21 months into his sentence, due to health concerns related to COVID-19.
Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.