Former Baltimore delegate Cheryl Glenn to be sentenced Wednesday in bribery scheme case

If prosecutors succeed, Glenn would be the latest Baltimore politician to receive a prison sentence in a corruption case. Former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges related to the “Healthy Holly” children’s book scandal and Democratic Sen. Nathaniel Oaks was sentenced to 3½ years after admitting to taking $15,300 from an FBI informant, who posed as an out-of-town developer and enlisted Oaks in a scheme to defraud the federal government. Oaks was granted compassionate release in June, 21 months into his sentence, due to health concerns related to COVID-19.