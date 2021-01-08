Glen Burnie man, woman sentenced to life and 10 years in prison, respectively, for 2019 South Baltimore fatal stabbing

A Glen Burnie man and his girlfriend were sentenced to life and 10 years in prison, respectively, Thursday for fatally stabbing a 28-year-old man in South Baltimore in 2019, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney office.
Derek Hoey and his girlfriend Kara Bach were found guilty by a jury in February 2020. Hoey was found guilty of first-degree murder, and Bach was convicted of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
The state’s attorney office said Hoey was sentenced to life in prison and Bach to 10 years, with all but five years suspended and then five years of probation.
Baltimore Police said they were called to South Baltimore’s Curtis Bay Industrial Area neighborhood May 4, 2019, around 1:30 a.m. for a report of an aggravated assault by stabbing.
When officers arrived, police said, they found Jorge Perez, 28, with multiple stab wounds to his body. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he died. An autopsy later determined that his death was a homicide and that there were several defensive wounds on his hands.
A witness told police he saw a blue Saturn moving erratically with Hoey driving, Bach in the passenger seat and Perez in the back seat. The witness told officers that Hoey stopped the car and opened the rear door and appeared to start punching Perez.
Perez tried to fend off the attack, the witness said, but Hoey got back into the car and fled, leaving Perez standing and swaying in the 5700 block of Pennington Ave.
Detectives said they then found officers investigating a car accident in the 1300 block of Patapsco Ave. matching the description of the car involved in the stabbing.
Hoey was found unresponsive inside the car with a “large amount” of blood on his hands and clothing. He was transported to MedStar Harbor Hospital for a suspected drug overdose and cuts to his left hand, consistent with using an edged weapon during an assault.
Bach was also found in the driver seat and the car was covered with blood, the state’s attorney said.
The car was transported to the crime lab where fingerprints and DNA that matched Hoey and Bach were found. Hoey’s DNA was also found on the handle of the knife recovered from the console of the vehicle. The state’s attorney said DNA taken from Perez’s body also matched swabs taken from the blood on Hoey’s hands.
Latest Crime
“I commend Baltimore Police Department Detectives and my Assistant State’s Attorneys for successfully removing these violent offenders from our streets to ensure they are held accountable for their reckless disregard for human life,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a news release. “I hope this sentence provides Jorge’s family and friends with some measure of justice and solace as they mourn the sudden and tremendous loss of their loved one.”