10-year-old girl and two men were shot Saturday in Baltimore; homicide investigators notified

A 10-year-old girl and two men were wounded Saturday when gunshots rang out in West Baltimore.
All three victims were being treated at area hospitals and were in stable condition, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating because of the severity of the injuries, according to a Baltimore Police Department Facebook post.
A police sergeant who was nearby notified squads when he heard gunshots in the 2300 block of N. Fulton Ave. in the Mondawmin neighborhood about 3:20 p.m., police said.
Officers found two wounded men, ages 45 and 23. The child was found a few blocks away, in the 2300 block of Avalon Ave. in the Parkview neighborhood, police said.
Mayor Brandon Scott arrived at the scene Saturday within an hour of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives in the Western police district at 410-396-2477.
This article will be updated.