Girl, 10, hurt in shooting in Southwest Baltimore

A 10-year-old girl was injured when a gunfight broke out in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police said the girl and her mother were walking in the 4100 block of Frederick Ave. around 7:15 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
The girl suffered an injury to her forehead; police were deferring to medical personnel to determine whether the girl suffered a graze wound or was injured in a fall. More than 30 evidence markers dotted the street, in front of a gas station and carryout businesses.
Police said they believe a group of males riding dirt bikes and another group of males were shooting at each other.
Mayor Brandon Scott visited the crime scene and expressed anger.
“What I want everyone to hear, and hear me very clearly, is that people who were here, people who were shot at, people who were shooting — somebody has to step up, man up and do the right thing,” Scott said. “Understand we’re going to hold you accountable and we’re not going to allow you to be comfortable, when you know whatever beef you had going on could be handled another way, and this young girl had nothing to do with it.”
Police asked anyone with information to call Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.