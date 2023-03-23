Lawsuit alleges negligence in 2021 killing by security guard at Giant store in Baltimore

The Baltimore man killed in 2021 by a security guard who wanted him to put on a shirt had taken it off to cover up his 11-month-old child, according to a lawsuit from his estate.

Nicholas Lee, 24, and his family had spent the July day swimming at a nearby pool, the lawsuit said. Lee used his shirt to cover the baby in his stroller and keep him warm in the air conditioning of the Giant on Reisterstown Road, according to the suit filed last month in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Advertisement

The lawsuit from Lee’s estate offers new details about the interaction between Lee’s family and the security guard, Titus Ninneh, who the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said last month would not face criminal charges for his role in the killing.

It seeks compensatory and punitive damages from defendants including Ninneh, Giant Food LLC and Wolf Professional Security, Inc., claiming Giant and Wolf Security didn’t provide adequate security and hired unqualified guards.

Advertisement

Giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Thursday. A person who gave their name as Cheryl answered a phone number listed for Wolf Professional Security and declined comment on the lawsuit. Attorney David A. Muncy, who is representing Ninneh in a different matter, declined comment on the lawsuit on Ninneh’s behalf.

Andrew K. O’Connell, an attorney for Lee’s estate, declined Thursday to comment on the lawsuit and said his clients weren’t available to speak.

Attention around shootings and killings by security guards has grown in recent months, following two killings in Baltimore last year, both of which led to criminal charges against the guards. State lawmakers in Annapolis have proposed bolstering Maryland’s training requirements and oversight of the private security industry in response, with the Maryland Senate sponsor citing Lee’s killing specifically as an impetus for the legislation.

Last weekend, a security guard shot and wounded a man inside a Fells Point pizza shop. Baltimore Police said Thursday that investigation was ongoing; no arrests have been announced.

Little information was initially provided about the 2021 encounter that left Lee dead. Family members described a “verbal altercation” over Lee not wearing a shirt, which resulted in him being shot in the head and back. He was taken to the hospital after police arrived on scene around 4:40 p.m. on July 13, but pronounced dead by 5:08 p.m.

[ Nicholas Lee, victim of Baltimore grocery store shooting, remembered as ‘peaceful person,’ devoted dad ]

A narrative provided last month by Baltimore prosecutors said Ninneh, after making an initial request for Lee to put on a shirt, followed him and his family to the meat section, where he asked again. Prosecutors wrote the woman he was with then “escalated the conversation” and struck Ninneh in the face with a package of meat. Lee then punched Ninneh and the two went to the ground.

The narrative describes that Lee attempted to take Ninneh’s firearm, while the woman was on top of Ninneh, and that Ninneh fired his weapon at least once. He then stood up and fired again, hitting Lee. The narrative doesn’t specify at what point Lee’s companion was hit in the hand.

According to the lawsuit from Lee’s estate, when Ninneh followed the family to the meat section, the reported escalation from Lee’s companion, Destini Smith, was her saying she knew Ninneh couldn’t force them to leave the store.

Advertisement

It alleges Ninneh responded by spitting at Smith and telling Lee to “control” her, using an expletive to describe a woman. That, the lawsuit said, is what led her to throw the food package at Ninneh.

The suit claims Ninneh then reached for his gun, “intending to draw it,” which prompted Lee to hit him with his fist “in an attempt to protect his family.”

It similarly describes that the two then went to the ground and Ninneh fired his gun. It says that’s the bullet that struck Smith, and that after the first shot, Lee said he’d had enough.

Then, it said, Ninneh stood and fired twice at Lee, who was still on the ground.

Prosecutors wrote in their narrative that three 9mm cartridge casings were recovered from the scene.

The lawsuit alleges counts including battery; negligent hiring, training and supervision; premises liability; negligent security; negligence; and wrongful death.

Advertisement

Nicholas Lee was killed in a shooting at Giant. (Patricia Watson/Family photo)

In that February news release declining criminal charges, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Ninneh’s actions “would not be found criminal in nature in a court of law.”

Bates called it a tragedy that “such a petty dispute” led to Lee’s death, and that “so much violence was experienced in broad daylight at a bustling business in our community.”

Security guards Keith Mario Luckey and Kanisha Spence, who shot and killed people in Baltimore in November and October, respectively, face murder charges. The state police revoked their security “guard card” and handgun permits only after the charges.

Maryland State Police license roughly half of the 25,000 people who federal labor data show work security in Maryland.

[ After Baltimore killings by security guards, state lawmakers propose tighter oversight and new standards ]

Legislation in the Maryland General Assembly would require the agency to license all guards, not just ones employed by a private security agency. It would also set minimum training requirements and create a framework for officials to track guards’ use of force on the job.

Senate Bill 760 passed out of the state Senate earlier this week and will be assigned to the House Economic Matters Committee, which heard the House version of the bill earlier this month but did not take a vote. Some members expressed skepticism about the need for the legislation at that committee hearing.

Advertisement

State police said earlier this month Ninneh is a licensed security guard and has been for three years. State police spokesman Ron Snyder said agency records listed no other shootings by Ninneh. He did not respond to a question about what agency Ninneh is currently licensed through.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Snyder also said state police records showed Ninneh was employed by a different security agency at the time of the shooting. That other company said earlier this month it didn’t have a contract for services at the Giant where the shooting took place.

So long as a security guard’s “guard card,” their state police license, is valid, “they can work for any security guard agency that will hire them. That includes being employed by multiple agencies,” Snyder said.

Wolf Professional Security is listed by the state police as an active security guard agency.

Business records from the Secretary of State list it as a business in good standing incorporated in May 2012. The listed resident agent, Ned S. Kodeck, did not answer a phone number listed publicly for him.

The company’s articles of incorporation list a three-person board of directors: Richard Landsman, Matthew McElwee and Brian H. Wolf. Wolf Professional Security’s website says the three founders and owners have a combined 86 years of law enforcement experience.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Sun reported in 2017 that Landsman and Wolf were retired and active Baltimore County Police employees respectively, and partners in Wolf Professional Security. Wolf was described as a Baltimore County detective in 2016. McElwee was a police captain for the agency as of 2013.

The company also has an advertising link on the Baltimore County FOP Lodge #4 website that says the company was founded by three active Baltimore County police officers.