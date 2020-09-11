Gary Brown Jr., longtime aide to ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, faces sentencing today on corruption charges

As a longtime aide to Catherine Pugh, Gary Brown Jr. followed her from the Maryland Senate to Baltimore’s City Hall. Now, like Pugh, he is likely headed to federal prison.
Brown will be sentenced Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, following his guilty plea to corruption charges for carrying out a variety of schemes with Pugh.
Federal prosecutors are asking for nearly three years behind bars, and want Brown to be ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution. It’s not yet clear what sentence Brown’s attorney will seek: His recent pleadings were filed completely under seal, and he did not return messages seeking comment.
Prosecutors said Brown played the role of “bagman” for a campaign finance scheme in addition to helping carry out the “Healthy Holly” children’s book scandal. For his efforts, he nearly was rewarded with an appointment to the state’s House of Delegates.
Pugh is serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in Alabama. Pugh’s political fall began when The Baltimore Sun reported she had entered into a no-bid deal with the University of Maryland Medical System, where Pugh sat on the board of directors, to buy 100,000 copies of her sloppily self-published “Healthy Holly” books for $500,000. She later resigned from the board and as mayor amid multiple investigations into her finances and the book sales. In total, she netted more than $850,000, prosecutors say.
At the same time, she failed to print thousands of copies, double-sold thousands more and took many others to use for self-promotion, according to prosecutors. Investigators also uncovered that she laundered illegal campaign contributions and failed to pay taxes.
Prosecutors say Pugh relied heavily on Brown to execute the Healthy Holly scheme, delegating “virtually all the operational aspects” to Brown.
“Unquestionably, he was her right-hand man from start to finish,” prosecutors wrote.
Brown solicited buyers for the books, drafted the invoices, picked up the purchase checks, corresponded with the company’s illustrator, copy editor and printer, transported books and deposited proceeds. Much of the work took place while he was on the clock for his government jobs, prosecutors wrote, adding he sometimes enlisted the unwitting help of other public employees.
“Without Brown’s behind-the-scenes supervision of the enterprise as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and without his unwavering commitment to Pugh to keep the scheme concealed for so long, they never would have succeeded in defrauding so many businesses out of so much money, nor advanced their careers the way they did,” prosecutors said.
Brown had a close call when he was criminally charged by the state prosecutor’s office in 2017 for making illegal straw campaign donations.
“Instead of recognizing the state charges as an opportunity to disengage from Pugh, cooperate with the authorities and pursue a different career, Brown recommitted to a future with Pugh,” prosecutors wrote.
Brown entered an Alford plea, meaning he admitted there was enough evidence to find him guilty without admitting his guilt. He never implicated Pugh, who set up Brown with a criminal defense attorney and paid his $18,000 in legal fees, prosecutors wrote. It cost him a seat in the House of Delegates, for which he had been nominated, but he kept his job in City Hall until it was raided by the FBI in 2019.
The sentencing memorandum says Pugh wanted to boost her reported fundraising totals, and suggested that straw donors be paid from Healthy Holly’s business account. Brown recruited members of his family as well as non-family members, paying them in cash or purchased debit cards. Her campaign finance report was boosted by almost $36,000.
Prosecutors say Brown manufactured fake records to create the appearance of a business relationship between his consulting company and Pugh’s Health Holly operation, creating three years of backdated invoices to correspond with the billings on the company’s account statement.
Other tax documents then were manipulated to offset the straw-donor checks, filing 1099 tax forms for fictitious employees and business expenses, according to the sentencing memo.