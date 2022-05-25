Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale was killed with ‘ghost gun,’ Baltimore firearms examiner testifies

The video showed three people walk into the 200 block of Douglas Court, like small specs in a grainy picture. Only two left the courtyard, running. They were on surveillance footage one moment and, in a split second, their feint figures were gone.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Maylor told a jury Wednesday that the person who left the courtyard second was the man who gunned down Baltimore Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale on Jan. 17, 2021. He needed the extra time to reel off nine rounds at Barksdale, from un untraceable “ghost gun,” striking him about the head and body.

He told jurors to pair that video in their minds with the historical cell cite data collected by the FBI, an analysis which showed Garrick Powell’s phone in the area of the Douglas Homes housing complex about an hour before the fatal shooting, and, critically, the fact that Powell was arrested about two weeks later in Anne Arundel County after a traffic stop where the murder weapon was found underneath his seat.

“Take your time and look at all of it,” Maylor said in his closing argument. “When you do, you will come to the conclusion that Mr. Powell killed Dante Barksdale.”

According to defense attorney John Cox, though, jurors should look at the same information through a far more critical lens: The pieces of circumstantial evidence are part of a lazy, half-baked homicide investigation during which police and prosecutors were always looking to pin Barksdale’s killing on his client — because it was convenient to them.

“This case

Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale was shot to death with an untraceable “ghost gun,” a Baltimore firearms examiner testified Wednesday during the trial of the man charged in his death.

Jennifer Ingbretson, a firearms examiner with the Baltimore Police Department, told the jury Tuesday that the shell casings found around Barksdale’s body in the Douglas Homes housing complex, Jan. 17, 2021, were fired from by an untraceable gun built from pieces that can be purchased online.

The pistol used to kill Barksdale had previously been described as a 9mm made by the gun manufacturer Polymer80. That company sells a large piece of the gun — the lower part, including the grip — without serial numbers, allowing customers to buy parts and assemble their firearm, Ingbretson said.

Last June, Baltimore police said the so-called “ghost guns” were being used in an increasing amount of fatal and nonfatal shootings, and legislation banning the untraceable firearms passed the legislature this spring and went into law without the signature of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

In Barksdale’s case, investigators were able to link the gun to the man standing trial for his killing, Garrick Powell, by comparing the bullet fragments recovered at the scene of the fatal shooting in the 200 block of Douglas Court and a bullets test fired at the Anne Arundel County Police Department after a gun was recovered during a traffic stop Feb. 3, 2021.

Police officers confiscated the gun, which was loaded with one bullet in the chamber and 30 more rounds in an extended magazine, after finding it underneath the seat of a Mercedes SUV in which Powell was sitting when officers pulled the car over near the city-county line.

Edward Gesser, a firearms examiner for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, analyzed the gun in February. He put his findings into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and sought any results the law enforcement database might spit out. The system searches through other findings from spent cartridge casings recovered during other crimes and ranks the probability that they were fired by the same gun.

In this case, Gesser said, he got a lead: Baltimore City.

Baltimore homicide detectives reached out to Gesser in May. They asked Ingbretson to do her own tests. The examiners fired test rounds into a water tank, Ingbretson bagged them up and brought them back to her lab in the city to analyze under a microscope. She said the test-fired bullets showed a distinctive pattern that matched the fragments recovered from Barksdale’s homicide.

“The firing pin impressions were all the same -- they were elliptical,” she testified.

The results are one of the two critical pieces of circumstantial evidence Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Maylor is employing to convince a jury that Powell is guilty of murder.

An FBI special agent testified Powell’s cell phone was in the area of the shooting about an hour beforehand, and pinged off a tower in Northeast Baltimore afterward.

The state and defense rested before midday Tuesday. Powell elected not to testify in his defense.

Maylor and defense attorney John Cox will give closing arguments Wednesday afternoon after Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer explains the applicable law to the jury.