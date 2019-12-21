Two people were wounded within minutes of each other in shootings on opposite ends of Baltimore City on Friday night, according to police.
A 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin at 8:39 p.m. in the 1700 block of W. Northern Parkway near Mount Washington in north Baltimore, police said.
Then at 8:47 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Pulaski Street in the Southwest neighborhood of Pennrose. There, they found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.
Both the man and woman were taken to local hospitals to be treated.
Police did not offer any further details of either shooting.
Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.