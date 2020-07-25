Man in critical condition after Friday night shooting in Baltimore, police say

Baltimore Police said a man is in critical condition after he was injured in a shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Friday night.
Officers say the shooting occurred at about 11:19 p.m. in the 5200 block of St. Charles Ave. The 28-year-old victim was found lying on the sidewalk and was taken to an area hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery, police said.
Police said Saturday that the man was in critical condition.
Police previously said two other people were shot earlier Friday night — a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man. A 31-year-old man was also injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. Their injures were not listed as life-threatening.
Baltimore has reported far fewer nonfatal shootings this year, just over 350, which is down from the more than 420 at the same time last year. Homicides have also recently been down, with 185 killed so far this year, compared to the 190 at this time last year, though the city is still expected to see more than 300 killings this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.