Three overnight shootings in Baltimore leave one man dead inside of vehicle, police say

Three separate overnight shootings left one person dead and others injured, according to Baltimore police.
In the first incident on Sunday night, district officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Marion Alley around 10:06 p.m. near downtown where an unresponsive man was found inside of his vehicle. Officers saw the man, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medical personnel later pronounced the victim dead, police said.
A little over an hour later, Southwest District officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brighton St. in the Rosemont neighborhood around 11:19 p.m. Officers found a 41-year-old man shot in both legs following a dispute.
Hours later, Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Knottwood Ct. to investigate a reported shooting near East Northern Parkway around 3:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police also identified three homicide victims who were killed between Saturday and Sunday.
Shaliqua Wilson, 21, was shot in the rear of the 800 block of Vine St., just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Poppleton neighborhood.
Reginal Goodall, 30, was identified as a shooting victim in the 1100 block of Patterson Park Ave. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:20 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Larry Stewart, 30, was identified by police as a homicide victim after being killed while in the 100 block of Park Ave.