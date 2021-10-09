xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Four shot in southeast Baltimore, police say

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 08, 2021 10:12 PM

Four people were shot during a single incident in southeast Baltimore Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Police said they responded to the 2600 block of Jefferson Street for a reported shooting around 4:43 p.m. and found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Moments later, two other men went to an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds related to the same shooting, according to law enforcement.

Two men remain at a hospital and the other pair were treated and released, police said.

The quadruple shooting happened just a mile away from Broadway East, where two women were killed and six others injured in two separate shootings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2422. Those who want to report information anonymously can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

