Five people injured in separate shootings across city, Baltimore police say

Five people were injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday, according to police.
In the first incident, two men were injured in a double shooting, police said.
At 11:48 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the intersection of West Saratoga and Schroeder streets in the Poppleton neighborhood of West Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. While there, officers found a 31-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. Nearby residents directed officers to the 200 block of Fremont Ave. where officers saw a vehicle that crashed into a tree, police said.
Inside of the vehicle, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Western shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.
About two hours later, Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Bel Air Road in the Bel-Air Edison neighborhood where they found three people suffering from “non-life threatening” gun shot wounds.
Officers said two women, 28 and 36 years old, and a 25-year-old man were injured. The victims were taken to an area hospital. Detectives later found out that the 25-year-old man had a handgun in his possession.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.