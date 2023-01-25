Five injured Tuesday evening in separate shootings throughout Baltimore

Police examine the scene near Baltimore and Holiday Streets following a police shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A man is in critical condition and four others were injured in multiple shootings throughout the city on Tuesday evening, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers found an unidentified male in his twenties suffering from gunshot wounds in East Baltimore, where police said they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue in the Oliver neighborhood at about 6:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The man was transported to a hospital. Police said in a Tuesday evening news release he was undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.

Two men walked into a hospital later Tuesday evening seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, police said in the release. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Advertisement

Police determined one of the men, a 25-year-old, had accidentally shot himself in the right leg in the 3300 block of Clifton Avenue in West Baltimore’s Walbrook neighborhood.

Central district detectives have not yet determined where the other man, a 30-year-old, was shot.

A 28-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after police said he was found at about 7:49 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder on the 200 block of N. Eutaw Street in downtown Baltimore, near Lexington Market. He told police he was shot while waiting at the bus stop, according to the release.

Those with information on the Central District shootings can contact investigators at 410-396-2411.

Police responded to another ShotSpotter alert in East Baltimore at 8:15 p.m. They located a 31-year-old woman at the 2000 block of E. North Avenue in Broadway East, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her left leg, according to the release. She was transported to a hospital.

Those with information on the East Baltimore shootings are asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2433, or leave an anonymous tip can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.