Four men are each facing first-degree murder and other charges for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Aberdeen man in Baltimore on Wednesday.
Police say they have charged 19-year-old Anthony Clark, 19-year-old Shamar Jerry, 18-year-old James Dunbar and 26-year-old William Thornton with Wednesday’s fatal shooting in East Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood.
The charges had not yet appeared in online court records Friday afternoon.
Officers responded at 8:37 p.m. to the 2600 block of McElderry St. where they found 21-year-old Donnell Brockington suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.
SWAT officers patrolling the area heard the gunshots and saw a 2006 Gold Infiniti with six people inside speeding away from the area, police said. When the vehicle crashed at Ashland Avenue and Caroline Street, the six occupants bailed from the Infiniti, police said.
The four men charged with Brockington’s killing were arrested at the scene and are waiting at Central Booking Intake Facility to see a court commissioner.