Former Baltimore homicide prosecutor to be sentenced in stalking, subpoena abuse case

The former Baltimore homicide prosecutor convicted of abusing his law enforcement authority to stalk ex-girlfriends is slated to be sentenced this afternoon.

Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, admitted in December to using grand jury subpoenas he obtained as a prosecutor to get the phone records of his former romantic partners as well as their friends and family.

Together, the two crimes Chaudry pleaded guilty to carry a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison — but he won’t see anywhere close to that amount of time behind bars, as the sentencing guidelines outlined in the plea agreement cap out at 18 months imprisonment.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a sentence above the guidelines: two years in prison for Chaudry, according to a memorandum the government filed with the court earlier this month.

The memorandum included letters from Michael Schatzow, who was former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s chief deputy while Chaudry was employed there, and the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association underscoring Chaudry’s breach of the public trust in law enforcement.

Chaudry worked for the city prosecutor’s office for 13 years, rising to the prestigious Homicide Division. Officials fired him in June 2021 after reviewing the allegations against him, about six months after the Office of the State Prosecutor secured an 88-count indictment against Chaudry.

Schatzow wrote that Chaudry “effectively lied to the grand jury and the judge supervising the grand jury.”

“By repeatedly and illegally exercising his immense prosecutor powers for evil, and not, as required, for the public good, he allowed an already distrustful community to further question the integrity of Baltimore City’s criminal justice system and all the other prosecutors who were working hard to earn the trust of the community,” Schatzow wrote.

In his letter, Steven Kroll, executive director of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association, cited the rules of conduct for attorneys in Maryland and standards for prosecutors outlined by the American Bar Association. The latter says prosecutors shouldn’t allow personal relationships to effect their judgement.

“Chaudry’s misconduct was replete with malice and personal motives,” Kroll wrote. “Although it is expected that several people will speak to Mr. Chaudry’s outward facing reputation for competence, diligence and honesty, it is this outward mask of legitimacy that he wore that enabled him to gain his position of trust and effectuate in secret the abuses of that trust and the oath he took.”

In his own court filing ahead of sentencing, Chaudry’s attorney, Patrick Seidel, cited examples of cases where other prosecutors who abused their power were spared incarceration.

This article will be updated.