Couple digging through West Baltimore trash container find human foot

A homeless couple digging through a trash container in West Baltimore on Tuesday morning discovered “parts of a human foot,” police said.
The remains were sent to the state medical examiner for further testing.
A woman told police that she and her boyfriend were “dumpster diving” in a trash container in the 1000 block of W. North Ave. when she came across a bag. Her boyfriend looked inside and discovered the parts of the foot.
Police conducted a search of the container. They found no other human remains.
A police spokeswoman said that tests would be conducted to determine if the foot was severed from someone who was alive or deceased at the time it was separated, as well as whether it connects to remains found elsewhere or can be identified through DNA.
On Nov. 30, a woman’s torso was found wrapped in a tarp on a dead-end street in a neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore’s Morrell Park neighborhood. City detectives confirmed in January that they were working with officials in Prince George’s County to determine if it was connected to a human foot found off a secluded road in Brandywine on Sept. 3, 2020. The status of that investigation was not immediately clear Wednesday morning.