Five people were shot — two fatally — in Northwest Baltimore after two gunmen opened fire outside a corner store early Monday evening, police said.
Police were called to the 4200 block of Pimlico Ave. at Quantico Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man died at the scene, police said.
Officers then found four more victims connected to the shooting.
A woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest was transported to Sinai Hospital by a civilian. She died at the hospital police said.
A 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, and a 22-year-old man also walked into area hospitals. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives discovered the five victims were standing outside a corner store, “Spot Mini Mart,” when two unknown gunmen walked into the block and opened fire.
After shooting the victims, the gunmen fled the neighborhood.
The crime scene intersected at the lines of the Northern and Northwestern districts brought officers from both areas to help with the investigation.