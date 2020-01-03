Baltimore Police arrested a man Friday who they say fatally stabbed a woman and injured a teen in the city’s first homicide of the year a day earlier.
Marvin Vaughn, 40, is facing five charges, including first- and second-degree murder, according to online court records. No attorney was listed for him.
Police said Thursday morning, around 2:20 a.m. officers were called to the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood for a cutting.
When officers arrived, they found Theatra Brown, a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals, where the woman later died, police said. The department did not provide information on the teen’s condition.
