6 plead guilty in drug conspiracy case involving 5 overdose deaths across Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania

Six people have pleaded guilty to federal drug offenses as prosecutors say they were part of a 24-member drug-trafficking organization that sold deadly drugs across Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Gary Smith; Grant Harshbarger; Darlene Best, 56, of Baltimore; Ryan Johnson, 26, of Montgomery County; Ann Waugh-Hixon, 48, of West Virginia; and Syed Hussain, 25, of Virginia all pleaded guilty to various drug offenses in the past month as court records show they’ve all admitted involvement in an alleged drug-trafficking ring that caused the overdose deaths of at least five people.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in April that 22 people had been indicted on drug conspiracy and related charges as prosecutors say they dealt heroin, cocaine and fentanyl throughout the region, causing five deaths, including the father of one of the defendants. Three more defendants have been added to the case since the announcement, including Harshbarger.
According to the indictment, the group cut and packaged the drugs at various residences in Baltimore before selling it throughout the region.
Prosecutors claim the group is responsible for at least four fatal overdoses in Maryland, including the Nov. 20, 2018, death of defendant Donte Bennett’s father, who died after Bennett gave him some of the group’s heroin, the indictment claims. A fifth person, named only “D.S.” in the indictment, died at an unknown location Nov. 13, 2018.
While prosecutors claim the group set up headquarters in Baltimore, its clientele allegedly stretched throughout the region, as prosecutors say people died or overdosed from its drugs at least 12 times in Frederick County, Montgomery County, Baltimore City and Northern Virginia.
Johnson, Harshbarger, Waugh-Hixon, Smith and Best all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and face up to 40 years in federal prison.
Johnson, who pleaded guilty July 26, wrote in his plea agreement that he was found with 6 grams of heroin he bought from the group during a traffic stop March 5.
Waugh-Hixon, who pleaded guilty Aug. 5, wrote in her plea agreement she obtained more than 300 grams of heroin from the group from December 2018 to April 3, 2019.
Harshbarger, who pleaded guilty Aug. 27, wrote in his plea agreement he had been traveling to Baltimore regularly to obtain heroin from the group and that he was caught March 11 with 10 grams of fentanyl he’d purchased.
Smith, who also pleaded guilty Aug. 27, wrote in his plea agreement he obtained more than 100 grams of heroin and 28 grams of cocaine from the group from November 2018 through April 3, 2019. He wrote that he was caught with heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop Nov. 4, 2018.
Hussain pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Aug. 5 and faces up to 20 years in federal prison, court records show.
He admitted in his plea agreement that he would regularly travel to Baltimore to purchase heroin from the group and was arrested Nov. 1, 2018, with 10 grams of heroin on him.
Attorneys for Hussain and Smith declined to comment. Calls for comment for attorneys representing Best, Harshbarger, Waugh-Hixon and Johnson were not returned Sunday.
The following people still face charges in the case:
- Michael Bailey, 30, of Winchester
- Donte Bennett, 27, of Baltimore
- Gregory Butler, 28, of Baltimore
- Juawan Davis, 24, of Baltimore
- Timothy Downin, 35, of Mount Airy
- Edward Buddy Hall, 54, of Baltimore
- Cindy Legard, 31, of West Virginia
- Kareem Mack, 29, of Baltimore
- Terrance Medley, 35, of Baltimore
- Russell Oliver, 43, of West Virginia
- Davon Owens, 31, of Baltimore
- Desmond Ringgold, 28, of Baltimore
- James Henry Roberts, 29, of Baltimore
- Tirrel Saunders, 32, of Baltimore
- Laura Warner, 36, of West Virginia
- Emanuel Watkins, 62, of Baltimore
- John Wolfrey, 39, of West Virginia
- Trevor Williams
Prosecutors dropped charges against Terrance Medley, 35, of Baltimore after Medley died this year.