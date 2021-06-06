Three shot overnight in Fells Point, another in Hollins Market during separate incidents

In the early hours of Sunday morning, three people were shot in Fells Point in two separate incidents and another person was shot during a robbery near Southwest Baltimore’s Hollins Market, police said.
At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore police officers were patrolling Thames Street in Fells Point when they heard what they believed were fireworks, police said. Citizens directed them to the 1700 block of Thames Street, where the officers found two men, 24- and 26-years-old, with gunshot wounds. Medics transported both men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Moments later, police got a call about a shooting victim a couple of blocks away, at Aliceanna Street and South Broadway. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition, police say.
Just after 1 a.m., a shooting victim walked into a Baltimore hospital. The 30-year-old man told police he’d been robbed and shot in his left arm in the area of Hollins Street and Carrollton Avenue in Southwest Baltimore near Hollins Market.
The shootings in Fells Point unsettled visitors and gave new urgency to growing concerns among some longtime residents about the neighborhood’s bustling night life.
Michael Hoff, a 34-year-old Fairfax resident who was visiting Fells Point over the weekend with his wife, had just arrived back to his room at the Admiral Fell Inn after midnight when he heard two gunshots. Alarmed, he looked out his window, and he could see some people running away from the scene. But others in Broadway Square appeared to carry on as if nothing had happened, Hoff said.
After going to bed, he woke to sirens, and peered out his window again to see police had cleared the square and were taping off the crime scene.
“It was first time being close to something like that so it was a little unnerving,” he said. “I’m very glad that we came back when we did.”
Hoff said he’d been surprised to see so many people congregating in the square earlier that night, more than on previous visits to the city.
“We’ve been going up to Baltimore and staying in that area, and we were kind of surprised that that square has become a congregation place,” Hoff said.
For Donna Vieyra, who’s lived in Fells Point since 1977, the problems began about a year ago, when COVID-19 first shuttered bars and restaurants. With few places to go, people would bring coolers and alcoholic beverages to places like Broadway Square, throwing sometimes raucous gatherings, Vieyra said.
With the weather warming and more establishments open, Vieyra fears the problems are worsening. She no longer enjoys sitting in her front room in the evenings because of the noise from nighttime partiers, nor does she like to drive her car on the weekends because of intense traffic congestion. Vieyra said she’d like to see officials take action against people carrying open alcoholic beverages in public, and possibly close roads to vehicle traffic.
“I feel like I’m under siege,” she said.
Myrna Pourier, also a Fells Point resident for more than 40 years, said she’s noticed similar problems. When she walks her dog in the evening, for instance, she often notices cars stuck in traffic along Fells Point’s narrow residential streets.
“No cars are moving, people are honking their horns, radios are blasting,” she said. “The night life before hasn’t been like this year.”
In a statement, Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents Fells Point, called Sunday’s violence “painful and predictable.”
Cohen said local leaders have been “pushing for a serious, coordinated agency plan to address issues in and around Broadway Square on the weekends. We saw similar violence last summer when the Square got out of control.”
At about 1 a.m. June 13, 2020, five people were injured in a shooting near the square, prompting police to station a mobile command center in the area.
“I asked the Mayor’s Office and Police Commissioner for immediate action steps and a sustainable plan for the summer,” Cohen wrote in his statement. “They have committed to having a robust response today and tonight to maintain safety in Fell’s Point[sic] and an actionable plan for the remainder of the summer by close-of-business on Tuesday.”
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the Fells Point incidents to reach them at 410-396-2422 or the Hollins Market shooting at 410-396-2499, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave an anonymous tip.