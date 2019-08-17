Two injured in Fells Point, Belair-Edison shootings, police say

Two people were injured by gunfire in separate incidents early Saturday morning in the Fells Point and Belair-Edison neighborhoods, Baltimore police said.
Foot patrol officers were in the 800 block of S. Broadway around 1:37 a.m. when they heard a gunshot about a block away, police said.
The officers responded and found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but could not locate a victim, according to police.
A short time later, police responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital, where a 28-year-old man had arrived with a gunshot wound to his left forearm.
Officers learned he was shot in the 700 block of S. Broadway, police said.
Southeast District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2422 or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A few hours later around 4:19 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Juneway in the Belair-Edison neighborhood for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition, police said.
The man told shooting detectives that he was sleeping in his vehicle when he was awaken by gunshots and realized he had been shot.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2444 or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866 7LOCKUP.