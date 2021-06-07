Baltimore Police still working to identify suspect in shooting 25 feet from officers in Fells Point Sunday

Baltimore police are combing through surveillance video after so far being unable to identify the shooter in this weekend’s shootings in crowded Fells Point — one of which happened just 25 feet from patrolling officers, Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday.
Detectives “have not yet come to me with the identification of a shooter,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference with the mayor and other city officials. “But we’re still going through tons and tons of video. We’re still looking for more video.”
In response to a question about whether the popular Southeast Baltimore bar and restaurant district needs more security, Harrison said police are considering the matter, “as we balance out the needs of the entire city and what’s actually needed in Fells Point.”
“We’re always assessing when and where to enhance the security,” he said.
But the mayor interjected that the shooting wasn’t the product of a shortage of police in the area.
“There were officers there,” Scott said. “This shooting happened 25 feet away from officers. We have to understand when we have folks who are that brazen, that means they don’t care about the consequences.
“That’s why we are going to make sure we go and remove those people from our streets. Because if you’re that brazen to do that in front of police officers, that means you don’t care about going to jail. You don’t care about how long you are going to jail. Everyone has to understand that.”
The nearby officers, initially believing the gunshots were fireworks, found two victims, ages 24 and 26, with nonfatal gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames St. about 12:30 a.m., police said.
Moments later, a third shooting victim was found a few blocks away at Aliceanna Street and South Broadway. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. None of the victims’ names were released.
The Democratic mayor said police and city leaders are working to ensure people are safe in Baltimore, “not just in Fells Point, but across the city,” Scott said.
“We cannot and will not accept the nonsense that happened, and [we] won’t allow a few people to ruin a great city attraction for everyone.”