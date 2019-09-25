She was an aspiring author with an infectious laugh. Then she died after driving her car into Fells Point harbor.

Tashaye Murphy was working on a novel about her family and sent it to her aunt Odessa Murphy for feedback. But Tashaye would never get the final edits.
Tashaye , 23, died after driving a car into the water in Fells Point early Sunday morning, police said.
Her death left family members reeling with questions, Odessa said. Odessa wondered how something like this could have happened to the girl who’s infectious smile and laugh lit up entire rooms.
“I don’t see her doing that [intentionally],” her aunt said. “I’ve never seen a sad side of her. She was always happy.”
Police said a call came in around 4:45 a.m. for a Mazda that drove into the water. Tashaye was in critical condition when emergency responders pulled her from the submerged car, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. Medics attempted to resuscitate her at the scene but she later died at a hospital.
Police aren’t sure what caused Tashaye to drive into the water. Odessa said the family knows she was out at a bar in Fells Point but it’s unclear if she was alone.
Odessa also said she is hoping surveillance video from bars might be able to help track her niece’s whereabouts before the crash. Odessa added the family is awaiting the results of an autopsy.
Tashaye just turned 23 last month and was always working, her aunt said. The Park Heights resident owned a real estate business, selling homes during the day. And by night she worked as a parking attendant at the University of Maryland to make ends meet.
When she wasn’t working, Tashaye was writing either more chapters for her novel or poetry, Odessa said. Her dream was to be a published author.
“She was always doing something productive,” Odessa added.
Tashaye was known for her strong opinions and standing up for what she believed in.
“She was a force to be reckoned with,” Odessa Murphy said.
As the family works to make Tashaye’s funeral arrangements, Odessa Murphy said family is hearing the echo of Tashaye’s infectious laugh as they sit and tell stories, remembering her bubbly personality.